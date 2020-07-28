Panattoni to Build 855,000 SF Amazon Fulfillment Center Near Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

Amazon expects the center to open in late 2021 and house 1,000 full-time employees.

MT. JULIET, TENN. — Amazon will build a $200 million, 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet, about 20 miles east of Nashville. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant expects the center to open in late 2021 and house 1,000 full-time employees. Panattoni Development Co. Inc. is developing the facility. While this will be Amazon’s seventh fulfillment center in Tennessee, it will only be the second to use Amazon Robotics technology, according to the company. At the center, employees and robots will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

Additionally, Amazon is in the process of building a corporate office in Southwest Value Partners’ Nashville Yards. Amazon will occupy 1 million square feet of office space and hire 5,000 employees. Nashville Yards will feature more than 3.5 million square feet of office space, 1,000 residential units, 400,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space and 1,100 hotel rooms.