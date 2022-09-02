REBusinessOnline

PANCOR Begins Construction of $20M Headquarters for Maybach in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The 62,000-square-foot facility is slated for completion in 2023.

ELGIN, ILL. — PANCOR has begun construction of the new $20 million headquarters for Maybach International Group in Elgin. The 62,000-square-foot project will be situated on 12 acres at 1384 Madeline Lane. Completion is slated for 2023. Plans call for roughly 47,000 square feet of warehouse and repair space and 15,000 square feet of office space. The building will feature a clear height of 24 feet, 28 docks, 10 drive-in door docks, 57 car parking spaces and 206 trailer parking spaces.

Maybach is a logistics company currently based in Alsip. Kelly Disser and Mike Freitag of NAI Hiffman assisted Maybach in the site selection process. The duo consulted on the facility’s design, construction timeline and budget alongside Peter Kenny, director of project services with Hiffman National.

