Pandora Jewelry Signs 55,872 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Pandora Jewelry has signed a 55,872-square-foot office lease expansion and extension in Midtown Manhattan. The deal doubles Pandora’s existing footprint at 1540 Broadway via a new lease for the entire 34th floor. Dan Posy of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Clark Finney, Frank Doyle, Carlee Palmer and Michael Pallas, also with JLL, along with internal agent Allen Gurevich, represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate, which owns the building in partnership with BDT & MSD Partners.