Panelmatic Electrical Solutions Signs 728,080 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON — Panelmatic Electrical Solutions has signed a 10-year, 728,080-square-foot industrial lease in North Houston. The manufacturer of switchgear systems will occupy the entirety of Westpoint 45, a newly developed, cross-dock facility that sits on a 42-acre site near the intersection of I-45 and Beltway 8. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, speculative office space and 180 trailer parking stalls. Richard Quarles, Mark Nicholas, Joseph Berwick and Eliza Klein of JLL represented the landlord, a partnership between locally based developer Vigavi and Principal Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Wes Williams of Colliers represented Panelmatic.