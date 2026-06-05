Panepinto Properties Begins Leasing 53-Story Apartment Tower in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based developer Panepinto Properties has begun leasing 505 Summit, a 53-story apartment tower in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. The building offers 605 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The property also features 4,000 square feet of street-level retail space, a landscaped public plaza, parking garage and 304 bicycle storage spaces. Residential amenities include an outdoor terrace with a pool, grilling stations, a resident lounge, coworking spaces, sports simulator and a fitness center. Pacific Life financed construction of the project, which began in the third quarter of 2023 and topped out last summer. Rents start at $3,350 per month for a studio apartment.