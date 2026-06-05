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505-Summit-Jersey-City
The launch of leasing at 505 Summit, a new 53-story apartment tower in Jersey City involves the opening of an onsite leasing office and the debut of five fully furnished model residences that were designed by New York–based architecture firm HLW International.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheastUncategorized

Panepinto Properties Begins Leasing 53-Story Apartment Tower in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based developer Panepinto Properties has begun leasing 505 Summit, a 53-story apartment tower in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. The building offers 605 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The property also features 4,000 square feet of street-level retail space, a landscaped public plaza, parking garage and 304 bicycle storage spaces. Residential amenities include an outdoor terrace with a pool, grilling stations, a resident lounge, coworking spaces, sports simulator and a fitness center. Pacific Life financed construction of the project, which began in the third quarter of 2023 and topped out last summer. Rents start at $3,350 per month for a studio apartment.

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