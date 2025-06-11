Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
505-Summit-Jersey-City
Rising 577 feet and featuring a cast-in-place concrete structure wrapped in a glazed aluminum curtain wall façade, 505 Summit was designed by New York-based HLW International to maximize both form and function. AJD Construction is the general contractor for the project.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Panepinto Properties Tops Out 54-Story Apartment Tower in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based developer Panepinto Properties has topped out 505 Summit, a 54-story apartment tower in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. Formerly known as Pathside, the property encompasses 605 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The property will also feature 4,000 square feet of street-level retail space, a landscaped public plaza, parking garage and 304 bicycle storage spaces. Residential amenities will include an outdoor terrace with a pool, grilling stations, a resident lounge, coworking spaces, sports simulator and a fitness center. Pacific Life financed construction of the project. Leasing is scheduled to begin next spring.

You may also like

Barings Provides $71.8M Loan for Refinancing of Pittsburgh...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $34.3M Sale of Mixed-Use...

SRS Brokers $6M Ground-Lease Sale of Retail Building...

Newmark Secures 22,000 SF Industrial Lease in Wallington,...

Habitat Metro Delivers 70-Unit Apartment Project in Downtown...

Kidder Mathews Directs $6.7M Sale of Anchor House...

Constellation Real Estate Breaks Ground on 286,700 SF...

Arden Group Completes $8M Renovation of North Houston...

Grover Corlew Obtains $92M Construction Financing for Mayla...