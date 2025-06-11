Panepinto Properties Tops Out 54-Story Apartment Tower in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based developer Panepinto Properties has topped out 505 Summit, a 54-story apartment tower in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. Formerly known as Pathside, the property encompasses 605 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The property will also feature 4,000 square feet of street-level retail space, a landscaped public plaza, parking garage and 304 bicycle storage spaces. Residential amenities will include an outdoor terrace with a pool, grilling stations, a resident lounge, coworking spaces, sports simulator and a fitness center. Pacific Life financed construction of the project. Leasing is scheduled to begin next spring.