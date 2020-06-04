REBusinessOnline

Panera Bread Opens at Levee District in East Peoria, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The new restaurant features a drive-thru and outdoor patio.

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Panera Bread has opened a new location at The Levee District in East Peoria in central Illinois. The 4,380-square-foot restaurant is located at 496 W. Washington St., across from Target. Panera Bread relocated from Camp Street Crossing. The new location features a drive-thru and outdoor patio. While full access to the dining room is not yet available due to COVID-19 restrictions, the restaurant is offering curbside pickup, contactless delivery, drive-thru and catering. Cullinan Properties Ltd. owns The Levee District.

