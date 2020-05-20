Panorama Plans 109-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Los Angeles’ Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Los Angeles will feature 87 assisted living and 22 memory car units.

LOS ANGELES — Panorama Senior Housing has unveiled plans for Eagle Rock Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles.

KTGY Architecture + Planning is the architect of the new community. Groundbreaking is scheduled for early 2021, with completion in late 2022.

The property will feature 87 assisted living units and 22 memory care units in a five-story building and a four-story building with a rooftop deck. A ground-level courtyard and subterranean parking structure will connect the two buildings.

“This site was quite challenging because we had to fit a commercial kitchen, large dining room and a ton of other amenities in two separate buildings,” says Daniel Kianmahd, founder of Panorama. “In fact, about 45 percent of the gross area of the building is dedicated to common area compared to 15 percent for typical apartment buildings.”

The planned community fits in with Eagle Rock’s “Rock the Boulevard” campaign, a $16.2 million makeover of the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare.