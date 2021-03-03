REBusinessOnline

Panoramic Interest Receives $104M in Refinancing for City Gardens Apartments in San Francisco

City Garden in San Francisco features 200 two-, four- and five-bedroom micro-units with fully furnished bedrooms and living areas.

SAN FRANCISCO — Panoramic Interests has received a $104 million loan for the refinancing of City Gardens, an apartment property located at 333 12th St. in the Western Mission/SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco.

Ready Capital provided the three-year, floating-rate loan that Charles Halladay, Alex Witt, Jordan Angel, Jonah Aelyon and Lauren Mezzanotte of JLL Capital Markets arranged.

City Gardens offers 200 two-, four- and five-bedroom micro-units with fully furnished bedrooms and living areas, expansive windows and nine-foot ceilings. The 152,445-square-foot property features high-efficiency lighting and plumbing; laminated, heat-resistant glass; and energy recovery ventilation.

