The-Northside-Berkeley-CA
The Northside will offer 73 units of student housing near the University of California, Berkeley campus.
Panoramic Interests Receives $30M Construction Loan for Student Housing Development Near UC Berkeley

by Amy Works

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Panoramic Interests has received a $30 million construction loan for The Northside, a 73-unit student housing development in Berkeley. Jordan Angel and Alex Witt of JLL secured the financing through BHI, a full-service commercial bank that operates as the U.S. division of Israel-based Bank Hapoalim, on behalf of the borrower.

The development site for the 451,509-square-foot project is located at 1752 Shattuck Ave. near the University of California (UC) Berkeley campus. The project is scheduled for completion in March 2026 and will rise seven stories.

The community will offer fully furnished units in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include a rooftop deck, secure bike storage, laundry rooms, lounges and coworking space. 

