Panteras, Miyama to Build 101-Bed Student Housing Property in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between student housing developer Panteras Development Partners and owner-operator Miyama USA will build a 101-bed student housing property in Fort Worth that will serve students at Texas Wesleyan University. The 56-unit property will be located within a short walk of the heart of the campus and will feature one- and two-bed floor plans, as well as student lounges with large-screen TVs and dedicated study areas. The opening is scheduled for fall 2022.

