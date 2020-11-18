REBusinessOnline

Papa John’s Selects 60,000 SF Office Space Within Battery Atlanta Development for New Headquarters

Papa John’s expects to add 200 jobs at Three Ballpark Center at The Battery Atlanta. The global pizza chain will occupy 60,000 square feet.

ATLANTA — Papa John’s International Inc. has selected Three Ballpark Center at The Battery Atlanta for its new regional headquarters. The Louisville, Ky.-based pizza chain expects to add 200 jobs at the 60,000-square-foot office space, which is expected to open summer 2021. Papa John’s will move its menu innovation; marketing; customer experience; human resources; diversity, equity and inclusion; communications; and development departments to The Battery. The corporate headquarters, IT, supply chain and legal teams will remain in Louisville.

Located in Atlanta’s Cumberland/Galleria submarket, The Battery Atlanta is a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Cobb County that surrounds Truist Park, home ballpark of the Atlanta Braves that opened in April 2017 as SunTrust Park. Papa John’s will be the third office headquarters within the development, joining Comcast and Thyssenkrupp North American. Braves Group, a subsidiary of Liberty Media, owns The Battery Atlanta.

