REBusinessOnline

Papa John’s to Open New Regional Office in Metro Atlanta by Next Summer

Posted on by in Company News, Georgia, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Papa John’s International Inc. has announced it will open a new global headquarters in metro Atlanta by summer 2021. The Louisville, Ky.-based pizza chain is in the process of picking an office space and expects to have a location finalized by the end of this year. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says the move is expected to bring 200 jobs to the area. Papa John’s will move its menu innovation; marketing; customer experience; human resources; diversity, equity and inclusion; communications; and development departments to Georgia. IT, supply chain and legal teams will remain in Louisville. The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that Papa John’s will keep its corporate headquarters in Louisville as well as a majority of its 750 jobs in Kentucky.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  