Papillion Foods Acquires 535,000 SF Former Shopko Distribution Center in Papillion, Nebraska

PAPILLION, NEB. — Papillion Foods has acquired a 535,000-square-foot former Shopko distribution center in Papillion for an undisclosed price. The 80-acre property is located in the Sarpy West Industrial submarket of Omaha. The facility was originally built for Shopko in 2000 and expanded in 2004. Shopko vacated the property in early 2019. Denny Sciscoe and Mike Earl of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Co. represented the seller, LCN Capital Partners, which purchased the facility in 2015. Brian Fogelberg and Emily Claridge of Transwestern represented the buyer. Wisconsin-based Shopko, an apparel and home goods retailer, closed all of its stores in mid-2019.