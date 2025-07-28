Pappas Properties Signs Publix to 50,000 SF Lease at Cadia Matthews Development in Metro Charlotte

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Development firm Pappas Properties has executed a 50,000-square-foot lease with Publix to anchor the retail component of Cadia Matthews, an 82-acre master-planned community located in Matthews, a southeastern suburb of Charlotte. The new Publix store will feature a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru. Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2026 and will employ approximately 150 associates upon completion. According to The Charlotte Observer, the store is expected to open by late 2027. Along with the Publix, Cadia Matthews will feature a mix of retail and dining options, as well as a community park with a performance stage. The Morgan Cos. represented Publix Super Markets in the lease negotiations.