REBusinessOnline

PaPPo’s Pizzeria & Pub to Open at Quincy Mall in Peoria, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

PEORIA, ILL. — PaPPo’s Pizzeria & Pub will open at Quincy Mall in Peoria this summer. The restaurant specializes in stone-hearth, oven-baked pizza and craft beer. Quincy Mall is the company’s first Illinois location, but it currently operates in Lake of the Ozarks, Columbia and Springfield, Missouri. PaPPo’s also serves calzones, sandwiches, salads, wings, breadsticks and its famous Pizookie, a brown butter chocolate chip cookie. PaPPo’s will occupy the current Que Town Bar-B-Que space. Que Town plans to relocate within the mall. Cullinan Properties Ltd. owns the property.

