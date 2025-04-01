Paradigm Management Completes $11M Renovation  of San Antonio Hotel

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based owner-operator Paradigm Management has completed the $11 million renovation of Sol Cypress, a 131-room hotel in San Antonio’s River Walk district. Designed by San Antonio-based DTM Architects and Los Angeles-based KNA Design, the hotel is part of the Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott family of brands and is named after the Texas Bald Cypress trees that have long lined the banks of the San Antonio River. The renovation lasted 24 months. Paradigm has rebranded the property as a Wyndham Garden Inn. Amenities include an onsite restaurant and bar, dog park and 4,000 square feet of meeting and event space.