Paradigm, North Colony Underway on $5M Renovation of Metro Boston Office Building

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

111-Speen-St.-Framingham-Massachusetts

Pictured is a rendering of the upgraded entrance and landscaping at 111 Speen St. in Framingham, Massachusetts, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Paradigm Properties and North Colony Asset Management are underway on a $5 million renovation of an office building located at 111 Speen St. in the western Boston suburb of Framingham. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1985, rises five stories and totals 119,095 square feet. The project will upgrade the entryway and landscaping as well as further activate indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, which include a fitness center, patio and café/lounge. Completion is slated for the end of the year.





