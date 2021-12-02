Paragon Commercial Acquires Vacant 25,977 SF Property in Norwalk for $7.1M
NORWALK, CALIF. — Paragon Commercial Group has purchased a vacant retail property situated on 2.3 acres at 10710 Firestone Blvd. in Norwalk. RSM Properties sold the asset for $7.1 million.
Paragon plans to redevelop the 25,977-square-foot building for Chick-fil-A. An Office Depot and a coffee chain formerly occupied the property.
Pat Wade and Alex Kozakov of CBRE represented Paragon in the off-market transaction.
