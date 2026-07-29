Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Paragon-Tujunga-Retail-LA-CA
Smart & Final anchors the 46,055-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles’ Tujunga neighborhood.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Paragon Commercial Buys 46,055 SF Retail Center in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Paragon Commercial Group has purchased a 46,055-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles from the original developer. Situated on nearly 2.7 acres, the property has been home to grocer Smart & Final for more than 30 years and Goodwill for 25 years. Paragon plans to upgrade the center’s common areas, building façades, lighting and signage. Greg Offsay and Caleb Morrison of illi Commercial Real Estate brokered the off-market transaction.

You may also like

Shorenstein Investment Advisers Acquires 273,000 SF Office Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 124,000 SF...

Matthews Negotiates Sale of 23,957 SF Retail Building...

St. John’s University Sells Staten Island Campus to...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 360-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Kiser Group Brokers $16.3M Sale of Chicago Multifamily...

Rally House Signs 17,542 SF Retail Lease at...

Sterling Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro...

MMCC Arranges $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Office Property...