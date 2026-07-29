Paragon Commercial Buys 46,055 SF Retail Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Paragon Commercial Group has purchased a 46,055-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles from the original developer. Situated on nearly 2.7 acres, the property has been home to grocer Smart & Final for more than 30 years and Goodwill for 25 years. Paragon plans to upgrade the center’s common areas, building façades, lighting and signage. Greg Offsay and Caleb Morrison of illi Commercial Real Estate brokered the off-market transaction.