REBusinessOnline

Paragon Commercial, Canyon Partners Acquire Village Center in Fountain Valley for $14.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — Paragon Commercial Group and Canyon Partners Real Estate have purchased Village Center, a multi-tenant shopping center located in Fountain Valley. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $14.8 million.

Originally built in 1965 and owned by the same family until this purchase, Village Center features 92,386 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Big Lots, Rite-Aid, Dollar Tree and Bank of America. Additionally, Sprouts Farmer’s Market is slated to join the roster as an anchor tenant.

The ownership plans to implement an extensive capital improvement program that will update and modernize the shopping center, which has not been significantly updated in more than 50 years.

This acquisition marks the eighth investment completed by Paragon through its joint venture with Canyon Catalyst Fund.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews