FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Paragon Furniture has signed a 121,740-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The local manufacturer and distributor of flexible school furniture will occupy the entire building at 3253 Boswell Drive, which is located in the Handley neighborhood on the east side, for its new distribution center. Langston Sutcliffe of Partners Real Estate represented Paragon Furniture in the lease negotiations. Brian Gilchrist of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.