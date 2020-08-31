Paragon Mortgage Provides $16.3M Refinancing for Skilled Nursing Facility in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Paragon Mortgage has funded a $16.3 million loan to refinance All Saints Healthcare, a 128-bed skilled nursing facility located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The permanent financing utilized the HUD LEAN 232/223(a)(7) refinance program, which resulted in a 35-year, fully amortized mortgage and a reduction in monthly debt service.