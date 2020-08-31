REBusinessOnline

Paragon Mortgage Provides $16.3M Refinancing for Skilled Nursing Facility in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

LOS ANGELES — Paragon Mortgage has funded a $16.3 million loan to refinance All Saints Healthcare, a 128-bed skilled nursing facility located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The permanent financing utilized the HUD LEAN 232/223(a)(7) refinance program, which resulted in a 35-year, fully amortized mortgage and a reduction in monthly debt service.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  