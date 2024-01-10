Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Building 2 at Central 9 Logistics Park in Old Bridge, New Jersey, will feature 7,500 square feet of office and production space, 97 parking spaces, a clear height of 40 feet, 28 dock doors and two drive-in doors with ramps.
Paragon Packaging Signs 192,200 SF Industrial Lease in Old Bridge, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — Paragon Packaging has signed a 192,000-square-foot industrial lease in Old Bridge, about 40 miles south of Manhattan. The packaging firm is taking space at Building 2 at the 4.2 million-square-foot Central 9 Logistics Park, which is under construction and expected to be complete in the second quarter. Mindy Lissner, Bill Waxman, Christine Eberle, David Gheriani, Jeff Volpi and Morgan Nitti of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, 2020 Acquisitions, in the lease negotiations. Kyle Eaton of Newmark represented Paragon Packaging.

