Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Heritage-Towne-Center-Chula-Vista-CA
Located in Chula Vista, Calif., Heritage Towne Center features 36,161 square feet of retail space. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Paragon Real Estate Investments Sells Heritage Towne Center Retail Property in Chula Vista, California for $14.7M

by Amy Works

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Paragon Real Estate Investments has completed the disposition of Heritage Towne Center, a retail property in the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista. Palomar Heritage LLC acquired the asset for $14.7 million.

Situated on 1.9 acres, the 36,161-square-foot property consists of four retail buildings that were built in 2002. At the time of sale, the asset was fully occupied by 21 tenants.

Reg Kobzi, Joel Wilson, Michael Peterson, Lane Robertson, Philip Voorhees and Joe Yetter of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

