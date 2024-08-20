Paragon Real Estate Investments Sells Heritage Towne Center Retail Property in Chula Vista, California for $14.7M

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Paragon Real Estate Investments has completed the disposition of Heritage Towne Center, a retail property in the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista. Palomar Heritage LLC acquired the asset for $14.7 million.

Situated on 1.9 acres, the 36,161-square-foot property consists of four retail buildings that were built in 2002. At the time of sale, the asset was fully occupied by 21 tenants.

Reg Kobzi, Joel Wilson, Michael Peterson, Lane Robertson, Philip Voorhees and Joe Yetter of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.