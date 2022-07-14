REBusinessOnline

Parallel Breaks Ground on 750-Bed Student Housing Project Near Texas A&M University

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

401-First-St.-College-Station

Parallel's new student housing project at 401 First St. in College Station is expected to be complete for the fall 2024 semester.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Student housing developer Parallel has broken ground on a 750-bed project located at 401 First St. near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The community will offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as walk-up townhomes. Shared amenities will include a full-service smart market, influencer room, gaming lounge, dog park, pool, spa, yoga room, fitness center, indoor study areas and outdoor gaming stations. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2024. The development team includes BOKA Partners, Rogers O‘Brien Construction, Alison Royal Interiors, RLG Engineers, Mitchell & Morgan Civil Engineering, V3 Engineers, Infinisys and SMR Landscape.

