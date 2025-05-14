Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Located in San Diego, The 5 & 52 Business Park offers 71,597 square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings. (Photo courtesy of Parallel Capital Partners)
Parallel Capital Buys Two Industrial Assets Totaling 300,000 SF in San Diego’s Sorrento Valley

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Parallel Capital Partners has purchased two industrial properties — Rose Canyon Business Park and The 5 & 52 Business Park — in the Sorrento Valley district of San Diego in two separate transactions, representing an investment of more than $100 million across 300,000 square feet of industrial space.

Acquired in April, Rose Canyon Business Park is a 15-building, multi-tenant industrial park totaling 234,000 square feet across two parcels spanning 38 acres. The project is currently 85 percent leased, with an average tenant size of 1,700 square feet. Parallel plans to invest more than $5 million in improvements, including landscaping, exterior upgrades, signage enhancements and a speculative suite program. Additionally, the firm plans to convert approximately 13,000 square feet of office space into additional industrial units. The asset is located at 4901-4907 Morena Blvd.

Located at 5965 and 5975 Santa Fe St., the 5 & 52 Business Park offers 71,597 square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings on 4 acres. The property was fully vacant when Parallel acquired it in November 2024. The firm plans to rebrand the property as a multi-tenant industrial park. Renovations will include demising the project into smaller units, delivering move-in-ready speculative suites by third-quarter 2025 and refreshing the project’s exterior and landscaping.

