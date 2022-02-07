REBusinessOnline

Parallel Capital Sells Shoreline Square Office Tower in Long Beach for $85.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Shoreline Square in Long Beach, California, rises 20 stories and features 410,920 square feet of office space. (Photo courtesy of LoopNet)

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Parallel Capital Partners has completed the disposition of Shoreline Square, an office tower in downtown Long Beach. Shoreline Square Holdings LLC acquired the asset for $85.5 million.

Located at 201 E. Ocean Blvd., the 20-story tower features 410,920 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 92 percent leased to a diverse tenant mix, with 52 percent of the rent roll including U.S. government and municipal tenants.

Current tenants include U.S. Customs, California State Land Commission, Department of Defense, California Coastal Commission and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Additional tenants include Jersey Mike’s Subs, Comeria Bank, Café 301 and Corporate Concierge.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan and Laura Stumm of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

