Monday, September 23, 2024
Otto-College-Station
Otto is located in the Northgate District adjacent to the Texas A&M campus in College Station.
DevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Parallel Completes 745-Bed Student Housing Project Near Texas A&M University

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Austin-based student housing owner-operator Parallel has completed Otto, a 745-bed development located near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The property offers studio through six-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, full-service smart market, dog spa, sky lounge and a fitness/wellness center with barre and yoga studios and dry saunas. The community also features multi-level lounges with coworking spaces, conference rooms and private study pods. BOKA Powell designed the project, and Rogers O’ Brien Construction served as general contractor.

