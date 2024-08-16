Parallel to Develop 671-Bed Student Housing Community Near Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Austin-based owner-operator Parallel will develop a 671-bed student housing community in Lubbock. The site at 2413 S. 14th St. is situated adjacent to the Texas Tech University campus. The development will offer a mix of studio through five-bedroom units. Shared amenities will include a full-service smart market, influencer room, fitness space, study areas, conference rooms and a sky lounge overlooking campus. The development team for the project includes BOKA Powell Architects, A Royal Interiors, Parkhill, RLG Consulting Engineers and Teinert Construction. Construction is expected to be complete in time for the fall 2027 semester.