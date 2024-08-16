Friday, August 16, 2024
2413-S.-14th-St.-Lubbock
Parallel's new student housing community at 2413 S. 14th St. in Lubbock is expected to be complete in advance of the fall 2027 semester.
DevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Parallel to Develop 671-Bed Student Housing Community Near Texas Tech University

by Taylor Williams

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Austin-based owner-operator Parallel will develop a 671-bed student housing community in Lubbock. The site at 2413 S. 14th St. is situated adjacent to the Texas Tech University campus. The development will offer a mix of studio through five-bedroom units. Shared amenities will include a full-service smart market, influencer room, fitness space, study areas, conference rooms and a sky lounge overlooking campus. The development team for the project includes BOKA Powell Architects, A Royal Interiors, Parkhill, RLG Consulting Engineers and Teinert Construction. Construction is expected to be complete in time for the fall 2027 semester. 

