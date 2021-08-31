REBusinessOnline

Parallel to Develop 802-Bed Student Housing Community in College Station

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Austin-based developer Parallel will build an 802-bed student housing community within the Northgate Campus area near Texas A&M University in College Station. Parallel has entered into a ground lease with the University Lutheran Church of College Station to develop the 18-story community. The property’s 298 units will be furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and smart technology features. Amenities will include a rooftop pool and hot tubs, an outdoor theater, fitness center, sand volleyball court, outdoor kitchen areas, fire pits and other outdoor formal and informal gathering areas. Completion is slated summer 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews