Parallel to Develop 802-Bed Student Housing Community in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Austin-based developer Parallel will build an 802-bed student housing community within the Northgate Campus area near Texas A&M University in College Station. Parallel has entered into a ground lease with the University Lutheran Church of College Station to develop the 18-story community. The property’s 298 units will be furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and smart technology features. Amenities will include a rooftop pool and hot tubs, an outdoor theater, fitness center, sand volleyball court, outdoor kitchen areas, fire pits and other outdoor formal and informal gathering areas. Completion is slated summer 2023.