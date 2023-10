PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Paramount Assets, a Newark-based development and management firm that specializes in restoring historic buildings and urban redevelopment projects, has completed Frontier Flats in downtown Plainfield. The building is an adaptive reuse of the former Rosenbaum’s Department Store, which opened in 1927 and closed in the mid-1980s. Frontier Flats now offers 35 market-rate units, an interior courtyard and retail space. The community is currently more than 60 percent leased.