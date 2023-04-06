Paramount Assets Opens 70-Unit Apartment Complex in Plainfield, New Jersey

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Locally based developer Paramount Assets has opened Netherwood Flats, a 70-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Plainfield. The four-story building features 4,000 square feet of retail space and an 84-space parking deck. Units come in one- and two-bedroom formats and range in size from 624 to 1,427 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge and an elevated courtyard. Netherwood Flats opened with 50 percent of its units preleased. Rents start at $1,865 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.