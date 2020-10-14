Paramount Assets Nears Completion of 47-Unit Clinton Flats Apartments in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Development and investment firm Paramount Assets is nearing completion of a two-building, 47-unit historic multifamily redevelopment project in Newark. The building at 30 Clinton St. was constructed in 1910 and is complete, and the building at 40 Clinton St. was constructed in 1914 and is nearing completion. Residents at both buildings have access to a fitness center, lounge and storage spaces. The development also includes ground-floor retail space, 2,500 square feet of which is occupied by the U.S. Post Office.