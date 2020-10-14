Paramount Assets Nears Completion of 74-Unit Clinton Flats Apartments in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Development and investment firm Paramount Assets is nearing completion of a two-building, 74-unit historic multifamily redevelopment project in Newark. The 47-unit building at 30 Clinton St. was constructed in 1910 and is complete, and the 27-unit building at 40 Clinton St. was constructed in 1914 and is nearing completion. Residents at both buildings have access to a fitness center, lounge and storage spaces. The development also includes ground-floor retail space, 2,500 square feet of which is occupied by the U.S. Post Office.