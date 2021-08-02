Paramount Group Receives $860M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) has received an $860 million loan for the refinancing of 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 1.7 million-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. An undisclosed lender provided the five-year, interest-only loan.

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the 45-story tower is located between West 52nd and 53rd streets and provides lower-level access to Rockefeller Center. In addition, the property, which was 71.5 percent leased at the time of the loan closing, features 30,000 square feet of retail space.

According to Wikipedia, Uris Buildings Corp. originally developed 1301 Avenue of the Americas in 1964. J.C. Penney purchased the building in 1977 to serve as its new headquarters, only to relocate to the Dallas area 11 years later.