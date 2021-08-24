REBusinessOnline

Paramount Realty Services Sells 500,000 SF Retail Power Center in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Northeast-Town-Center-Philadelphia

Along with The Home Depot, Walmart serves as one of the anchor tenants at Northeast Town Center in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Paramount Realty Services has sold Northeast Town Center, a 500,000-square-foot retail power center located at 4600 Roosevelt Blvd. in northeast Philadelphia. Walmart and Home Depot anchor the property, which was originally built in 1996. Other tenants include Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, DD’s Discount, PetSmart, Pep Boys and Dollar Tree. Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews