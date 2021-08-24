Paramount Realty Services Sells 500,000 SF Retail Power Center in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Along with The Home Depot, Walmart serves as one of the anchor tenants at Northeast Town Center in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Paramount Realty Services has sold Northeast Town Center, a 500,000-square-foot retail power center located at 4600 Roosevelt Blvd. in northeast Philadelphia. Walmart and Home Depot anchor the property, which was originally built in 1996. Other tenants include Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, DD’s Discount, PetSmart, Pep Boys and Dollar Tree. Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.