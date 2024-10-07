Monday, October 7, 2024
The 992,462-square-foot building is located at 900 Knell Road.
Parceljet Signs 239,190 SF Industrial Lease in Montgomery, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MONTGOMERY, ILL. — Parceljet Information Technology LLC has signed a 239,190-square-foot industrial lease at 900 Knell Road in Montgomery. The cross-border logistics company is expanding from its coastal locations to grow its presence in the Midwest. The space is part of a 992,462-square-foot building constructed in 1960 and renovated in 2000. The facility features a clear height of 30 feet, 17 exterior docks and one drive-in door. Parking is available for 184 trailers and more than 600 cars. George Cibula and Rick Daly of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the landlord, CenterPoint Properties. Danielle Radtke and Patrick Smith of CenterPoint were instrumental in getting Parceljet into the space in a short timeframe.

