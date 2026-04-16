Pardue Sells 428-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Greenville, Texas

GREENVILLE, TEXAS — Pardue Cos., a Texas-based multifamily investment firm, has sold a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 428 units in Greenville, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas. The Ridge Apartments is a 112-unit complex that was built in 1985. Highland Terrace totals 172 units and was completed in 1978. Stone Ridge Apartments is a 144-unit property that was constructed between 1968 and 1983. All three are two-story, garden-style properties with pools and onsite laundry facilities. Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello and Jack Windham of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented Pardue Cos. in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.