Paredim Partners Acquires 194-Unit Taft Apartments in New Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — New York-based investment firm Paredim Partners has acquired Taft Apartments, a 194-unit multifamily complex situated across from Yale’s Old Campus (the oldest portion of the campus) in New Haven. Originally constructed as a hotel in 1912 and converted to residential use in 1978, the 14-story building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, an entity doing business as Taft Realty Associates LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured Paredim Partners, which plans to implement a value-add program, as the buyer.

