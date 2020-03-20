Parent Company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls Closes All Stores, Distribution Centers for Two Weeks

Pictured is a T.J. Maxx store located in Peabody, Massachusetts.

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — TJX Cos., the Framingham-Mass.-based parent company of T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls, has closed all stores under its brands for two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement from company CEO and president Ernie Herrman. In addition to T.J. Maxx (approximately 1,200 stores in the United States), HomeGoods (700) and Marshalls (1,000), the corporation also owns Sierra and Homesense, which have a combined 43 stores in the United States. TJX will also be closing all of its online businesses, distribution centers and offices.