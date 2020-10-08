REBusinessOnline

Parent Company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls to Open $150M Distribution Center in El Paso

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — TJX Cos., the Massachusetts-based corporation that owns major discount retailers such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, will open a $150 million distribution center in El Paso, a move that will bring about 1,000 full-time jobs to the borderplex region. The facility could ultimately feature as much as 2 million square feet of industrial space. According to The El Paso Times, the proposed site for the facility is a 200-acre tract at Global Reach Drive and George Perry Boulevard in East El Paso that is owned by the El Paso International Airport. The paper also reports that Marmaxx Operating Corp., the affiliate of TJX Cos. that operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, received $14.3 million in tax rebates and other incentives for the project.

