Monday, June 22, 2026
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Paris Baguette will open at this property at 909 NE Rice Road following a remodel.
AcquisitionsMidwestMissouriRestaurantRetail

Paris Baguette to Open Fourth Kansas City-Area Location in Lee’s Summit

by Kristin Harlow

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Bakery café Paris Baguette will open at 909 NE Rice Road in Lee’s Summit. The Jackson County location marks the tenant’s fourth in the Kansas City area, following the upcoming downtown location in Kansas City’s Power & Light District. The Lee’s Summit bakery is expected to open in spring 2027 following an extensive remodel. Bill Maas of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the seller of the property, Equity Bank. Paris Baguette is known for integrating Asian-inspired flavors with traditional French baking methods.

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