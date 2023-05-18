Thursday, May 18, 2023
The seniors housing community in Bel Air, Md., will house 160 independent living, assisted living and memory care units, as well a fitness center, walking trails, courtyards and an in-house restaurant and pub.
Park Avenue Lifestyle to Develop $70M Seniors Housing Project at James Run in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

BEL AIR, MD. — Park Avenue Lifestyle has purchased a site within James Run, a mixed-use development underway in the Baltimore suburb of Bel Air, from master developer JEN Partners, a real estate private equity fund based in New York. The Orlando-based buyer plans to develop a $70 million seniors housing community on the site that will feature independent living, assisted living and memory care units, as well as a fitness center, outdoor courtyards, walking paths and an in-house restaurant and pub.

At full build-out, which is anticipated for 2025, James Run will comprise this seniors housing property; 190 age-targeted villas and 80 townhomes; the 304-unit James Run Apartments; more than 57,000 square feet of retail space, including boutique shops, sit-down, fast-casual and quick-service restaurants; 20,000 square feet of office and medical office space; and a 125-room hotel and conference center.

The development is approximately 50 percent complete, according to JEN Partners. Committed tenants include Starbucks, Kiddie Academy, Royal Farms gas station and convenience store, two unnamed Italian and steakhouse restaurants and a freestanding wine store.

Baltimore-based Craftsmen Cos. is the development manager for James Run, and MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services is the project’s leasing brokerage firm.

