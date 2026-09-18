Park Bench to Open Music Venue at $5B Centennial Yards Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Live music and dueling piano bar Park Bench has signed a lease to open a new venue at Centennial Yards, a $5 billion mixed-use development underway in downtown Atlanta and the operator’s second venue in the city. The new Park Bench will be situated within the 7.5-acre “Entertainment District,” which will also include a 5,300-seat Live Nation venue, the interactive Cosm attraction that opened this summer and the Virgin Hotel. Park Bench’s newest location will sit between and adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. CIM Group and its affiliate firm Centennial Yards Co. are the master developers behind the project, which is transforming a 50-acre site in the heart of downtown formerly known locally as “The Gulch.”

Known for its dueling pianos, live cover bands, DJ sets and themed karaoke nights, Park Bench first established its presence in Buckhead, where it has served patrons for 27 years.