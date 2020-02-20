Park Hotels Sells Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel in D.C.’s Georgetown District for $90.4M

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has sold the Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington DC Georgetown, a 197-room hotel in Washington, D.C., for $90.4 million. The property is situated at 1250 22nd St. NW in Georgetown, one mile west of downtown D.C. The hotel offers an indoor pool, fitness center, arcade, complimentary breakfast, baggage storage and a business center. The buyer was not disclosed.