Park Hyatt Chicago Scheduled to Reopen This Summer Following $60M Renovation

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

CHICAGO — The Park Hyatt Chicago hotel at 800 N. Michigan Ave. is scheduled to reopen this summer following a $60 million renovation that began early this year. Reservations are now available to book for stays beginning July 1. The renovation project included 23 new suite additions, reimagined guestrooms, enhancements to the lobby and library, new art selections, and updates to the food and beverage programs as well as the spa. Design firm Anderson/Miller Ltd. worked on the modernization of the guestrooms and suites. Sheedy DeLaRosa Interiors designed the lobby and library on the ground floor to complement the new art selections. NoMI Kitchen will reopen with Executive Chef Terence Zubieta at the helm.