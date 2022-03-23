REBusinessOnline

Park Partners, Independencia Acquire Multifamily Property in Orlando for $77.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Commons

Located at 8050 Gables Commons Drive, The Commons is situated 16.4 miles from downtown Orlando. The property is also 2.3 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Park Partners Residential and Independencia Asset Management have acquired The Commons, a 280-unit multifamily property in Orlando, for $77.8 million. The property was purchased from real estate funds managed by Ares Management. Jubeen Vaghefi, Denny St. Romain and Charles Crapse of Cushman Wakefield brokered the sale.

The joint venture between Boca Raton, Fla.-based Park Partners Residential and Miami-based Independencia Asset Management received a $58.5 million construction loan. American Real Estate Capital provided the loan, which will be used to fund a full renovation of the property’s 280 units, clubhouse and amenity spaces.

The joint venture will renovate the pool, clubhouse and fitness areas along with the add a game room, co-working offices, dog parks and dog wash, a car washing station and outdoor activity deck with grill stations. Additions will also include an array of wellness-focused amenities including a gym, sports court and a basketball court along with a cardio gym with yoga and spinning areas.

Located at 8050 Gables Commons Drive, The Commons is situated 16.4 miles from downtown Orlando. The property is also 2.3 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  