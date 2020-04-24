Park Pizza & Brewing Partners with Self-Driving Shuttle Company to Deliver Food to VA Hospital in Orlando

To limit contact with the delivery, each pizza box is sealed, put onto a cart, loaded into the shuttle by Park Pizza & Brewing restaurant employees and then secured by the onboard shuttle attendant. Personnel at the medical center were then able to roll the cart into the hospital upon arrival.

ORLANDO, FLA. — In an effort to limit contact and feed frontline healthcare workers, Park Pizza & Brewing Co. has partnered with Beep, a company operating self-driving shuttles, to deliver food to the Orlando VA Medical Center in the city’s Lake Nona neighborhood. To limit contact with the delivery, each pizza box is sealed, put onto a cart, loaded into the shuttle by Park Pizza & Brewing restaurant employees and the onboard shuttle attendant, and personnel at the medical center are then able to roll the cart into the hospital. The shuttles typically operate on a fixed route, but that has been paused due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Park Pizza & Brewing opened within Lake Nona in November 2018. The VA hospital opened in 2015 and provides acute care, complex specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, and administrative and support services to more than 100,000 veterans in the area.

Beep and Lake Nona developer Tavistock Development Co. are exploring other opportunities to utilize the autonomous shuttles to serve the community during COVID-19.