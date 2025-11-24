Monday, November 24, 2025
Park Senior Villas to Expand Seniors Housing Campus in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Park Senior Villas has announced plans for an expansion project at its senior living campus in Chandler. Originally opened in 2020, the property currently comprises seven villas, each of which features a great room and built-in amenity. 

Upon completion, which is scheduled for summer 2026, the expansion will add 21,000 square feet and occupancy for 48 additional residents. Each new building will include 10 bedrooms and options for both single and double occupancy. The groundbreaking is scheduled for Nov. 25. 

According to Park Senior Villas, which also operates communities in Goodyear, Houghton and La Cañada, Ariz., its Chandler property has had a 30-person waitlist for the entirety of this year. 

